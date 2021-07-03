Assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore of actor Dino Morea seized by ED in connection with a bank loan fraud case

Assets of actor Dino Morea, late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, and DJ Aqeel Abdul Khalik Bachoo Ali have been seized in a fraud case. They have been linked to a case of Rs. 14, 500 crore bank loan fraud by Gujarat-based businessmen Sandesara brothers.
Reportedly, the Enforcement Directorate(ED) while probing a money laundering case discovered transactions between the Sandesaras and Irfan Siddiqui, Dino Morea, and DJ Aqeel. As per the investigation, Dino Morea received Rs. 1.4 crore, while DJ Aqeel and Irfan Siddiqui received Rs. 12.54 crore and Rs. 3.51 crore respectively from the Sandesara brothers. The proceeds have been declared criminal by the ED and they have seized assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore of Dino Morea, Rs. 2.41 crore of Irfan Siddiqui, and Rs. 1.98 crore of DJ Aqeel.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply