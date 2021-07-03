Ranveer Singh to make his television debut as the host of COLORS’ visual-based quiz show ‘The Big Picture’

India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel, COLORS, in a revolutionary move, has acquired the rights for one of the world’s biggest and the most unique quiz show, BYJU'S presents 'The Big Picture'. The channel in a strategic coup has signed the Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, who is set to make his television debut as the host. An award-winning actor and youth icon, Ranveer has an enviable fan following amongst the youth of the country. Known as the game-changer in the industry for bringing premium variety content for its viewers and patrons, COLORS has been reinventing the reality entertainment space with its disruptive homegrown content and pioneering International formats. Moving forward with time and acknowledging the power of the visual medium as the evolved language of the new age of India, the channel in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V. adds another unique show to the mix. Delivering entertainment to its digital audience, ‘The Big Picture’ will also be available on Voot and Jio.

After becoming a global phenomenon and being celebrated as the next generation quiz show, The Big Picture will be a first-of-its-kind property to showcase an exceptional amalgamation of knowledge and visual memory. This engaging content proposition will redefine the concept of game shows in India with nation’s favorite star Ranveer Singh at the forefront and give the audience a chance to win a fortune. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. The interactive format of The Big Picture also allows the viewers to play from the comfort of their homes and win big.

Speaking about his television debut, Ranveer Singh said, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property.”

Speaking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Colors, it has been our constant endeavour to tread beyond the conventional to provide premium variety content. With a view of bringing new and enhanced entertainment experience for our viewers, we have over the years pioneered diverse genres that include dance reality shows, talent-based shows, stunt-based shows and voyeuristic content. Breaking new boundaries of entertainment, we are extremely excited to announce one of the biggest and differentiated quiz show- ‘The Big Picture’. We look forward to presenting this extremely unique proposition to our viewers which will be helmed by superstar Ranveer Singh. He is a maverick youth icon, who has carved a niche through sheer hard work and excellence in his craft. His youth appeal makes him an instant fit for the show and we are certain that his exuberance and charm will captivate the people of India.”

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said, "With ‘The Big Picture’, we are entering an exciting new territory and introducing a fresh new international format on Indian television. What stands out is the show’s simple yet focused format based on visuals, interesting lifelines and enhanced interactivity interface for the viewers. Visuals are a powerful medium, one that the new age India best connects with. This concept will not only provide viewers with a platform to test their visual knowledge but also give them a chance to win Big. We are delighted to work with Banijay Asia and extremely excited to welcome the youth icon Ranveer Singh to the COLORS family."

Deepak Dhar, Founder, and CEO, Banijay Asia, commented, “Banijay is known for bringing exceptional content, original or international adaptations/acquisitions, to its audiences in the country. We are delighted to kick off our partnership with COLORS with the internationally acclaimed ‘The Big Picture’ and are confident that with its unique format, will garner as much attention in India as it did internationally. Working with a powerhouse like Ranveer Singh is an exciting feat in itself and we are looking forward to creating some quality content that stirs excitement and engagement at the same time.”

Ayesha Surty, SVP licensing at Global Entertainment, ITV Studios says, “We’re thrilled to have this exciting format in India following other ITV Studios formats like The Voice and I’m A Celebrity..Get Me Out Of Here. The Big Picture brings in viewers from home as active participants and sees a return to ‘feel good television’, enhancing family viewing. We couldn’t have asked for a better platform than Colors TV or a more captivating host than Ranveer Singh, to bring alive this highly energetic and enthralling show.”

