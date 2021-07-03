Revealed: Here’s how Imran Khan was cast for Delhi Belly and not Ranbir Kapoor

Recently Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo went on- record to state that Ranbir Kapoor was “also considered” for Delhi Belly. This is not quite the way it actually happened. In fact Ranbir was producer Aamir Khan’s first choice. And Imran Khan, who eventually did the role, was quite hurt that his Mamujaan (Uncle) hadn’t thought of him first for the role.
It was only when Ranbir chickened out that Aamir asked his nephew to step in.
And why did Ranbir chicken out? I still remember my conversation with him on this. Ranbir had said, “I just thought about how embarrassing it would be for me to watch this film with my parents at the premiere, and I opted out.”
Imran was the next and most obvious choice, and I must say he did a fine job for his role. The film’s language still sounds shocking. Never heard producer Aamir Khan using such esoteric cuss words in his films.
The film’s direction was first offered to Swedish director Robert Nylund. Considering the film’s language this would seem prophetic.
