Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce their separation; to co-parent their son Azad

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday announced their separation. The couple said that their decision is mutual and that they will co-parent their son Azad.

A joint statement by Aamir and Kiran read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in December 2005. The two welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

