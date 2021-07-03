Pooja Entertainment collaborates with India’s ‘Recycle Man’ to recycle its production waste and minimize its carbon footprint

The Heritage production house has created a trail-blazing precedent by joining hands with India’s celebrated ‘Recycle Man,’ Dr. Binish Desai to recycle its production waste and minimize its carbon footprint.
Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh who has bought the Recycle man on board and has championed greener sets devoid of single-use plastics as much as possible during the making of films like Coolie No. 1 and Bellbottom says, “I was terribly anxious about what to do about the masks and PPE kits generated on sets. We wanted to take sustainability on our film sets to a different level and it is now wonderful to have Dr. Binish on board. He is an inspiring social entrepreneur working on industrial waste recycling and management and he will guide us about the various ways we can recycle and upcycle all of our production waste. Be it the construction material that is used to build structures on sets, the plastic used, PPE kits and masks, or even the sediments of tea and coffee left behind in cups, we will make sure that we make eco-sensitivity a part of our projects .”
