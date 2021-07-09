Pooja Hegde raises the temperature in black top and shorts

Actress Pooja Hegde has always amazed us with her fashion sense. She certainly knows how to rock anything she decides to wear. The actress is currently in Chennai shooting for Beast with actor Vijay.

Recently, the 30-year-old actress posted ravishingly hot pictures on her Instagram. The actress wore a black striped top and it also consisted of a structured shoulder line. She paired it with shorts in these sensuous pictures.

She kept it simple by wearing a golden necklace and topping it up with minimal makeup highlighting her red lipstick.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the Radhe Shyam movie alongside Prabhas and Bhagyashree. The actress will also star in Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Beast with Vijay.

