Tamannaah Bhatia makes a statement in sequin gown for MasterChef India – Telugu

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is one of those few actresses who can rock anything when it comes to fashion. She is currently busy with the hosting duties for first edition of MasterChef India – Telugu

The actress posted series of alluring pictures of herself on her Instagram Handle. In these pictures, she wore an ivory tulle sequined draped asymmetrical gown highlighted with Japanese cut-dana worth Rs. 60,000. This beautiful gown was from Dolly J Studios. She rocked her nude makeup and flaunted her luscious hair. She captioned this post saying “Glazed Donut”.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the F3: Fun and Frustration movie alongside Venkatesh Daggubati. The movie will release on August 27, 2021.

