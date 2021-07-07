Ranveer Singh colour blocks in multicolour Gucci jersey sweatshirt worth Rs. 1.4 lakh

Bollywood fashion icon Ranveer Singh is making up for the lost time in the past year by dropping looks after looks on his Instagram. A few days back, he made headlines with his eccentric Gucci co-ord set. Once again, the actor is breaking the internet with his casual yet dapper look.

In the pictures, the star was seen wearing a multicoloured jersey jacket from Gucci. He is colour blocking with red, green, pink, and blue with signature Gucci print on it, drawstring hood and signature GG monogram. He adorned this with basic white t-shirt. The GG Multicolour jersey sweatshirt is worth € 1600 (Rs. 1.4 lakh approx). He accessorised the look with Gucci shades.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will star in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, a cameo in Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan’s 83, Shankar’s Anniyan remake, and a Dharma Productions’ project with Alia Bhatt. The actor will make TV debut with Colors TV show, The Big Picture and digital debut with Netflix series featuring Bear Grylls.

