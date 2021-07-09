Real life couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy create magic onscreen with Zee Music’s latest single

Actor Gautam Rode's marriage to the doe-eyed and fresh-faced, Pankhuri Awasthy was a trending and viral sensation on social media. The wedding photos literally broke the internet as Pankhuri's breathtakingly beautiful image was a perfect match for Gautam Rode.

Ever since then, the duo has been inundated with requests from their admirers across the globe, asking them to make an onscreen appearance. Looks like people's wishes will be answered sooner than later as the two are currently shooting for an intense and soul-stirring song. The song is being shot in the most romantic location on earth, Kashmir. Whilst their wedding was held in the equally regal Tijara Fort in Rajasthan, this seems to take their romance ahead as they are apparently filming in remote areas near the picturesque Srinagar.

Says Gautam Rode, "It’s very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them."

Pankhuri adds, "It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects onscreen and that people love the song".

The song has already been shot for and is slated to release soon, we surely cannot wait for this one. On the work front, things are exciting for Gautam as he will soon be seen as Major Samar in the much-awaited action film, State of Siege: Temple Attack. The film is slated to release on 9 July on Zee5.

