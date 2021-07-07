Shagufta Ali opens up about her financial woes, reveals she had to sell her assets to pay medical bills

Veteran actress Shagufta Ali, who worked in several shows and films over the span of 30 years, is facing a lot of financial woes and unable to pay medical bills. The actress has worked in several superhit shows such as Bepannaah, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Ek Veer Ki Ardas Veera and Sasural Simar Ka. The actress is suffering from health issues and is also taking care of her aged mother and her niece.

While talking to a tabloid, Shagufta revealed that she is suffering from diabetes and struggling to pay her medical bills due to lack of work. The actress said that, for the last four years, she has been offered very less work and whatever came to her didn't get materialized at the last moment. The actress started working at the age of 17 and now she is 54 and tells that these four years have shown her the worst period of life.

She further revealed that she had no help as not many knew that she is going through a major financial crunch. Till then, she sold a lot of her assets including her car and her jewellery.

Shagufta also shared that she has been travelling in auto-rickshaws while going out to the doctor. She feels very hurtful because she is a self-made person and had no support when she came to the industry. The actress also confessed that she needs immediate financial help and also work to survive as she has nothing left to sell now.

Shagufta also said that CINTAA earlier contacted her and offered help but she did not accept their help as the amount they offered was not of much help. She added that she also tried to seek help from Sonu Sood but 'they don't help with financial expenditure'.

