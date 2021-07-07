A.R. Rahman and Ananya Birla team up for Indian Olympians ahead of Tokyo 2020

Prepare to unleash your sporting spirit! Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ananya Birla announces her brand-new track, ‘Hindustani Way’. Marking an eclectic maiden collaboration of sorts, Oscar, BAFTA, and Grammy-winning composer, A.R. Rahman joins Ananya on the record as the composer and producer. The soulful Hindi track with its’ judiciously peppered English vocals establishes an upbeat message of unity and optimism, heralding the gradual retreat of COVID-19 led tumultuous times as the kick-off date of the sporting extravaganza nears.

Reflecting on this massive accomplishment, Ananya states,“It is a true honour to write and sing a song to cheer our Indian Olympic contingent at Tokyo 2020. The grit and fortitude of the Indian Olympic team in the face of such a challenging year is inspiring. It was surreal to have had the opportunity to collaborate with my role model, AR sir on such a prestigious project, from whom I have learnt so much. We are here cheering, the Hindustani Way!”

The music video directed by Danny Mamik and Sahaan Hattangadi, produced by Ananya's new production house Antimatter Media Pvt. Ltd. is sure to get sports aficionados counting down the days to the games. It features key Olympic archival footage from Atlanta (1996), Athens (2004), Beijing (2002, 2008), Rio (2016), London (2012), and exclusive training footage of this year’s contingent.

Speaking about his involvement in the project A.R. Rahman expands, "All of us are really excited to have made this special song and hope our athletes can feel the entire nation rooting for them, the Hindustani way, when they hear it. It was a pleasure working with Ananya on this project and we hope to convey all our support and best wishes to Team India through it! Jai Hind".

The patriotism-tinged track with inspiration-inducing lyrics jointly written by Ananya, Nirmika Singh, and Shishir Samant is sure to leave listeners feeling hyped and hopeful.‘say hey the hindustani way jeet hamari har nas mein’ Ananya confidently croons.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place after it was postponed for a year amid soaring coronavirus infection rates and lockdowns across the world. With the mercury of excitement soaring new high, Indians are weaving high hopes around their star athletes to shine at the biggest sporting extravaganza in the world.

