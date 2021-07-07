Sonu Nigam refutes rumours of joining politics after investment in political tech company.

Amit B Wadhwani’s ‘Buffering Media’ has attracted investments from Singer Sonu Nigam & Arvog Ventures India. The famous singer denies news reports of him joining any political party, saying he has only invested in the digital technology company 'Buffering' that focuses on political accounts and has no inclination to be a politician. "I have friends across all parties, doesn't mean I have aspirations," he said.

Nigam has reportedly invested Rs. 6 crores in this political tech company 'Buffering' founded by entrepreneur Amit B Wadhwani, Manoj Motiani & Darshani Khatri in 2019. The singer was seen over the last two months at charity events of multiple politicians across India and there are reports coming in of him meeting with party leaders of two national parties in the country.

Sonu Nigam says "The media has been focusing on news, more from an entertainment aspect. I do not have any political ambitions neither am I joining any political party. I appreciate the reach of technology and hence have only invested in this tech company that amplifies political personalities".

Amit B Wadhwani, founder of Buffering says "We confirm to have received investments from Sonu Nigam ji & Arvog Ventures India in June 2021. The fresh round of funds will be utilised to onboard the next set of 75 political leaders, beefing up technology and strengthening the research teams across Mumbai and Delhi."

Buffering currently offers services by invitation to 56 key political figures across India, offering them digital, data, technology and AI based amplification services. The current Valuation of Buffering stands at 55M USD. It aspires to accumulate revenues to the tune of 800 crores by 2023, with majority of that coming in from election campaigning. Buffering plans to raise INR 150 crores over the next 6 months to expand the network pan Indian before 2022 – the big election year.

Investor Ketan Kothari, Director – Arvog Ventures India says, "Political Psephology coupled with data and technology is an unexplored industry which has a huge revenue potential with an extremely profitable business plan. Buffering founders have built a commendable model which will redefine election campaigning in India. I loved the focus on profitability in spite of keeping scale in mind".

Meanwhile, Darshani Khatri, also co-founder says, "India will see numerous elections in days to come, technology play is still very minimal, we at buffering simplify understanding voting, constituencies, data and voting patterns from tier 1 to tier 6 cities and to villages covering the length & breadth of the nation".

Manoj Motiani – Co-founder & creative head shares– "There is a huge need for purposeful communication about politics. At Buffering our vision is to create highly engaging political campaigns combining creativity, data, and technology in a contemporary way. He further added that it’s very interesting to use creative tech solutions in this digital age to reinforce public knowledge and beliefs on a large scale, almost on an instant and continuous basis. ‘Politainment’ – use of entertainment, emotions, colloquial references in Politics will further redefine political communication to make leaders and parties more approachable, admired, and relatable.

Buffering aspires to bring about a paradigm shift in politics-related communication thereby closing the gap between the people of the nation and the personalities that run the country.

