Nia Sharma opts for regencycore fashion, dons strapless sheer corset and white pants

Actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold and risky looks. The actress is often seen donning vibrant colours. In her recent post, she is gone the basic way but not so basic enough as well. Following the regencycore fashion that blew up after Bridgerton, she wore sheer outfit that caught our attention.

Nia Sharma was seen posing in white outfit. She opted for a strapless corset with sheer lace pattern up till the waist. Featuring deep plunging neckline, she wore white pants that had a frill cut from the waist up till bottom.

Keeping her hair all open with all dewy makeup and nude lips, she accessorised her look with mustard heels and diamond earrings. “Hair flip is a different high” she captioned the pictures.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in a music video ‘Ankhiyaan Da Ghar’ which released on July 2.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut dons off-white floral dress, says ‘decided to play bolly bimbo’ in her latest pictures

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results