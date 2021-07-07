Madhuri Dixit looks exquisite in chiffon chikankari lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani worth Rs. 5 lakh

Evergreen star Madhuri Dixit is currently busy on the last leg of the shoot of Dance Deewane 3. The actress returned as one of the judges on the dance reality show. She has been making the audience swoon over her stunning looks on the show.

She recently posted pictures of herself dressed in an all white ensemble from Tarun Tahiliani. She was seen in a beautiful white mermaid cut lehenga with a yolk neck white full sleeved blouse. The diagonally striped lehenga with a golden border and soft embroidery was paired with a heavily embellished blouse. The Tarun Tahiliani chiffon chevron chikankari lehenga is worth Rs 499,900.

She kept her makeup dewy with soft curls and minimal accessories with a heavy netted dupatta. “Never stop dreaming,” she captioned one of her photos.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently busy judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane 3. Talking about films, she was last seen in Kalank in 2019. Despite boasting of an impressive star line-up, the film failed to perform at the box office. The film starred Sanjay Dutt,Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni makes a statement in peplum ruffled backless top

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results