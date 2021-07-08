Farah Khan turns Laughing Buddha for Zee Comedy Factory

Making Farah and the viewers LOL on this unique comedy show will be some of our country's top comedians like Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, and Divyansh Dwivedi, popular actor Tejasswi Prakash, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, and dancer Punit J. Pathak.

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has entertained its audience with great stories that have connected with the masses, endearing characters, and trendsetting reality shows. Even as the pandemic continues to linger on and cast a shadow of gloom over India, Zee TV makes an attempt to lighten up the mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of some much-needed humor and rib-tickling comedy in its upcoming reality show, Zee Comedy Factory.

In association with Optimystix Entertainment, Zee TV is all set to introduce Zee Comedy Factory, a show that hopes to make every Indian family unwind on the couch as some of India's top comedians make them LOL their stress away. The show will premiere on 31st July and air every Sat-Sun at 10 PM on Zee TV. Regaling viewers with the entire spectrum of comedy ranging from visual comedy to stand-up to funny skits to parodies and spoofs, the comedians will have none other than the witty and humorous choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan as the Laughing Buddha they must entertain and make laugh out the loudest!

As the Laughing Buddha, Farah Khan, whose biggest blockbusters bear her unmistakable stamp of wacky humor, will not just score the comedians or react to their jokes and punches but be a catalyst for all the madness. Her comic timing, her hysterical commentary, and priceless reactions will surely make the audience laugh their hearts out. First time ever the show will have never seen before visual challenges in the comedy acts like a comedy act on the slope, a 90-degree set, miniature setups that are not just bound to accentuate the level of comedy, but will also ensure that every comedian tries out something new in every act.

On Zee Comedy Factory, coming to entertain your whole family are two teams of five artists each. The teams will have a mix of comedians, actors, and singers including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, and Divyansh Dwivedi, popular actor Tejasswi Prakash, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan, and dancer Punit J. Pathak, who will go all out to leave the viewers in splits!

Talking about Zee Comedy Factory, Farah Khan reveals, "I must say this concept is a very thoughtful and timely initiative on the part of Zee TV as the sole agenda behind Zee Comedy Factory is to spread cheer and joy amidst these trying times. Rather than just being a competition between two teams of comedians, Zee Comedy Factory plans to put comedy – and a whole gamut of it ranging from slapstick to stand-up, spoofs, skits and parodies – to good use in uplifting the nation's collective mood. We want families to sit back and relax in the comfort of their homes and laugh out loud with some of India's top comedians tickling their funny bone. On the show, I'm called the 'Laughing Buddha' and all the artistes have to entertain me along with the audience. In these stressful times, I think I have got the best job and that is to be entertained by the best in the comedy business. We truly have some great comic talent on the show, and I am looking forward to having a blast laughing my heart out and see these visual challenges unfold!"

