Dhvani Bhanushali along wih other dignitaries inaugurates a free-of-cast 140-bed Covid care Isolation centre in Mumbai

Mumbai’s Kalina university will soon be home to the city’s most hygienic, professionally managed, and free-of-cost Covid care Isolation centre, ‘International Students Hostel Isolation Centre,’ (for the under-priviliged) set up by Ashia – Hope for Life Foundation in association with MCGM. The facility was launched today with Smt. Kishori Pednekar, Honorable Mayor of Mumbai, Shri. Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, Former Mayor of Mumbai, Smt. Alka Sasane, Dhvani Bhanushali, Youth Icon & Pop Star, Asst Commissioner, MCGM – H/East Ward, Smt. Anita Gurnani, Co-founder of 50 Young, and Ms. Aparna Shah, Co-founder of Ashia- Hope for Life Foundation as the Guest Of Honours.

The 140-bed centre will be open free-of-cost to any Covid Positive patient with mild or moderate symptoms, who are underprivileged and don’t have the means to isolate themselves at their home. It has 70 rooms with twin beds and a private bathroom in each room, making it suitable for both geriatric and pediatric patients. The center will be fully equipped with a medical staff comprising of Doctors and Nurses, coupled with oxygen cylinders and an ambulance on standby, should any patients’ health worsen.

Speaking on the opening of the International Students Hostel Isolation Centre, Aparna affirms that, "A lot of under-privileged Covid Positive citizens had reservations in getting isolated at government isolation centres and instead would end up either not doing the test or staying at home thereby risking their family members and neighbouring people. In addition, they may not have the means to arrange for wholesome meals and proper medication. We wish to create awareness and spread the word for this Isolation Centre – so that they don’t get scared of staying at an Isolation Centre and instead will be well taken care of by Ashia Team, in association with MCGM."

Dhvani Bhanushali, the pop icon has also been at the forefront of helping those suffering from COVID and doing her bit and more when it comes to COVID relief. She has always been known to be a youth icon and role model to the younger generation. Her talent in the field of music is unparalleled and she has set many examples in the past of being the ideal citizen for the youth to follow suit. Speaking on the effort to help COVID stricken patients, Dhvani says "the pandemic has surely affected the world across all nations. But those who are underprivileged and cannot afford basic facilities have been the most affected. When Aparna and Vishal approached me to lend my support to their foundation, I instantly knew this was something that will truly make a difference and I want to be a part of it."

The International Students Hostel Isolation Centre set up by Ashia – Hope for Life Foundation in association with MCGM will be operational for the public from Friday, July 9, 2021.

