Rohit Shetty says Ranveer Singh will definitely be a good host as the actor gears up for television debut with The Big Picture

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his Television debut with Colors TV's quiz show The Big Picture. Co-produced by Salman Khan, the show will feature Ranveer Singh as the host.
Reacting to it, Rohit Shetty, who directed Ranveer's film Simbaa and Cirkus, said that he is confident about the fact that Ranveer will be a successful host.
Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has directed Ranveer Singh in upcoming film Cirkus which also stars Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez.
