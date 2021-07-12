Rohit Shetty says Ranveer Singh will definitely be a good host as the actor gears up for television debut with The Big Picture

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to make his Television debut with Colors TV's quiz show The Big Picture. Co-produced by Salman Khan, the show will feature Ranveer Singh as the host.

Reacting to it, Rohit Shetty, who directed Ranveer's film Simbaa and Cirkus, said that he is confident about the fact that Ranveer will be a successful host.

Director Rohit Shetty is also returning as the host for Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. During the launch event of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the filmmaker spoke to a tabloid and said that he and Ranveer are now both parts of the same family (the channel) and it has now become a package, family deal. According to him, Ranveer will be a successful host for sure and they have talked a lot about the show. He also shared that the show has a totally different format and he will definitely be a good host.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has directed Ranveer Singh in upcoming film Cirkus which also stars Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez.

