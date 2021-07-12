Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy, read the announcement

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra have welcomed their second child together. The cricketer took to social media to announce that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy.
Geeta Basra married Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on October 29, 2015, in Jalandhar, Punjab. They have a daughter, Hinaya Heer, born in 2016 in Portsmouth, Hampshire.
