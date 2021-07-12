Jimmy Shergill says things were blown out of proportion after being booked for flouting Covid-19 protocols

Actor Jimmy Shergill was seen flouting the Covid-19 protocols in April this year. The actor was reportedly shooting in Ludhiana for his upcoming web show Your Honour 2. He was present at a school along with director E. Niwas and the entire unit of the show.

The team along with Jimmy were booked under several sections by the Ludhiana police. Recently, while talking to a tabloid, the actor opened up about the incident and revealed that he wasn't allowed to talk about it at that time. According to him, things were just blown out of proportion as nobody would break a rule amidst the pandemic. He further also said that people became more careful after the incident, and that was a good thing and he looks at it from a positive side.

On the work front, Jimmy Shergill will be next seen in his film Colar Bomb which is a crime thriller co-starring Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande and Sparsh Shrivastav.

