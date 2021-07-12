Khushi Kapoor looks resplendent in ruffled top and brown trousers, Janhvi Kapoor calls her ‘queen’

Khushi Kapoor is the leading fashionista from the young generation of star kids. She has already set the bar high when it comes to fashion. The daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor has been dropping some amazing photoshoot pictures on her verified account on Instagram.

On Friday, Khushi Kapoor posted some mesmerizing pictures of herself on her Instagram handle in which she wore a light beige-colored top that had tiny ruffles and beige-colored loose trousers. She wore a pearl bracelet, diamond earrings, and a delicate necklace.

She wore nude dewy makeup that helped us feel the beauty of the sunlight falling on her face. She topped it up with a messy low bun and gave us some stunning poses. Her star sister Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Queeeeen can I cry!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is currently in Mumbai on her summer break as she studies at NYFA.

