Deepika Padukone exudes bright colourpop energy in Rs. 57,000 Balenciaga knitwear

Deepika Padukone is certainly the ultimate diva in the industry. The actress stepped out on Friday for Fighter announcement which is ready to roll. Before that, she headed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office and well, her outfit was casual chic in every way possible.

Deepika made sure to flaunt her fashion sense during this outing. She wore Balenciaga red oversized knitwear. This knitwear is worth Rs 57,582($773) according to the Farfetch website. She wore loose jeans and pink-colored stilettoes. This is a perfect example of color blocking.

She kept her hair loose and rocked her minimal makeup look. She wore a mask and carried a side bag. Kartik Aaryan was also spotted joining Deepika during this visit.

On the work front, it was announced that Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter movie alongside actor Hrithik Roshan which will release in 2022. The actress will be seen in 83, The Intern remake, Nag Ashwin’s next.

