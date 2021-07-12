Gauahar Khan aces the off-duty looks during her honeymoon in Russia with Zaid Dardar

The newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar never miss any chance to make us go ‘aww’ with their adorable posts. Recently, the lovely couple went off to their honeymoon after a long wait because of pandemic. They finally got the time to fly to Russia.

In the pictures, we can see this adorable couple enjoying in the streets of Moscow. The first picture shared by Gauahar Khan in which both them were seen kissing and hugging made us obsessed with these cuties. Not to mention there stylish pieces. They never miss a chance to go out of style.

We spotted Gauahar Khan wearing a yellow slip top which she adorned with blue bell bottoms. Accessorising her outfit with a Gucci sling bag and black shoes, she looked stunning. Zaid Darbar was seen in all beige co-ord set which he teamed with nike sneakers.

In the next set of pictures, we spotted the gorgeous Gauahar in a white- blue maxi dress. This beautiful white dress had blue lining design all over it. She kept this look very simple with open hair and subtle makeup. Accessorising the look with white flats, pair of earrings and shades, she posed all candidly for her Instagram family.

It looks like style for Gauahar Khan is all about comfort with a touch of glam. In one of picture she topped her ripped denim jeans with baby pink printed sweatshirt. Going pastel with this look, she kept her makeup all subtle with lots of blush. She opted for pink sneakers which went well with the outfit. Gauahar is all ready to set travel style statements.

Not only Gauahar Khan but her husband and influencer Zaid Darbar is giving tough competition to his lady love. Co-ords are the go-to choice for Zaid and he was seen in 3 different types of co-ord set in different shades. First in all grey co-ord set which featured a grey sweatshirt and matching joggers. Teaming the look with Nike bag and shoes he looked all handsome. He also donned the similar co-ord set in red shade. Complementing it with white jacket and white shoes, he is slaying the new colour blocking trend.

Last but definitely not the least is where the adorable couple spotted celebrating their 1 year meet anniversary. Gauahar Khan took on the Instagram to share few adorable moments of the couple as they are enjoying their honeymoon in Russia. In the pictures, we can see both of them twinning with pair of shades as the pose candidly. Gauahar Khan was seen in a grey knitted crop top wherein her husband was completing well in white t-shirt. With the help of caption she also told her fans that it’s been one year from the day Zaid spotted her in an event.

