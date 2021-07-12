Post Lockdown, Randeep Hooda resumes shooting for his web series Inspector Avinash

Actor Randeep Hooda who was last seen playing the antagonist Rana in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was shooting for his web series Inspector Avinash when the lockdown happened.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)
Inspector Avinash marks Randeep's web series debut. It is a cop thriller based on UP super cop Avinash Mishra's life. Randeep had shot for the series extensively last year in UP and Chambal until the lockdown was announced. Along with Randeep Hooda, Inspector Avinash also stars Amit Sial in an important role.
Also Read: It’s a baby girl ‘Hope’ for Randeep Hooda’s horse ‘Dream Girl’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply