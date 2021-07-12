Rakul Preet Singh keeps it easy breezy in a periwinkle crop top and mini skirt

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is staying busy with work. She recently featured in a music video and for the promotions, she is making easy breezy statement.

The De De Pyaar De actress was seen wearing an eccentric outfit. She wore a periwinkle-colored co-ord set consisting of cotton and satin fabric. The blouse consisted of buttons and mid-length sleeves. The skirt was short and consisted of ruffles at the bottom. This co-ord set is from the Do-nuts Honey clothing line and is worth Rs 6,499.

She paired it with long heart-shaped pearl earrings from Azga shop worth Rs.2,800. She left her hair loose and topped this lookup with Myra’s blue sneakers worth Rs 2,000 and minimal makeup.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in MayDay, Thank God, Doctor G, and Attack.

