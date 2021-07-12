From Hungama 2 promotions, Shilpa Shetty glows in yellow Alex Perry outfit worth Rs. 1.4 lakh

Shilpa Shetty is the ultimate diva when it comes to fashion. Since the 90s, she has been making us fall in love. These days Shilpa Shetty has been very active on her social media documenting her day-to-day outfits.
On Friday, she posted two mesmerizing looks, first from her upcoming movie’s Hungama 2 promotion look and the second from Super Dancer Chapter 4 look as a judge.
In her second look for Super Dancer – Chapter 4, she wore one-shoulder sleeve dress from Neetu Rohra that had a side cut out and a side slit. The dress was made with a glistening sequence on velvet from their all-new ready-to-wear Collection. She wore a diamond bracelet from Mozaati and a layered necklace from Bansri Mehta. She kept her hair loose and wore heavy eye makeup.
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4 which airs on the Sony channel, and along with that, she is busy with her upcoming movie Hungama 2 promotions which will release on 23 July 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.
