Priyanka Chopra dons risky Jacquemus thigh-high slit dress worth Rs. 59,430 as she visits her NYC restaurant

Priyanka Chopra is often known to make a statement with her style. The actress recently visited her restaurant in New York and looked so stunning.

The Barfi actress posed some alluring pictures of herself from her new Indian restaurant named Sona in New York. In these pictures, she wore a white long one-piece dress that had a lapel straight neckline. The dress was from Jacquemus’ 2020 collection worth Rs. 59,430 ($800). It also had slim straps on its shoulder and an open back making the dress look ravishingly hot. This same dress was worn by Gigi Hadid on the runway in 2020 which made her go instantly viral on the internet.

She tied her hair into a bun and rocked her minimal makeup look highlighting her maroon-coloured lipstick. She wore golden hoops, a golden watch in one hand golden bracelet in the other, and a very delicate necklace that had her name as a pendant. She paired this look up with Bijoux heels from Gianvito Rossi worth Rs. 66,670 ($895).

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in The Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves and she will also be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel series with Richard Madden.

