Priyanka Chopra, Mission Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Kate Middleton, Prince William attend Wimbledon Women’s Finals 2021 

Priyanka Chopra has been stationed in London for a while for the shoot of her series, Citadel. The actress took some time off of her work schedule to attend the women’s final at Wimbledon on Saturday (July 10) in London, England. The actress wore a matching mask with her dress and looked beautiful.

Apart from her, her A Kid Like Jake co-star Claire Danes and her husband, The Good Fight actor Hugh Dancy were also in attendance. Priyanka Chopra sat two rows behind Prince William and Kate Middleton where Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty took home the trophy.

A set down, it isn't mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova#Wimbledon | @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/0HoYtt3kud

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

Take a bow, @TomCruise #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/MpT7FlvEIf

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra in the Royal Box at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/SZ4f2btc14

— samaher (@primargot) July 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra attends the women's final at #Wimbledon today. pic.twitter.com/eot4b8IlZ5

— best of Priyanka Chopra (@badpostpriyanka) July 10, 2021

In attendance at the finals were Mission Impossible: 7 stars. They have been shooting in London for a while and decided to attend the match together. Tom Cruise looked sharp in a navy blue suit whereas Hayley Atwell made an impression with her flowy dress and a blazer. Pom Klementieff looked sharp in a yellow blazer over a pantsuit.

Mission Impossible: 7 is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 27, 2022, and the eighth movie will arrive on July 7, 2023.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra remembers Dilip Kumar – “His contribution is invaluable and irreplaceable”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results