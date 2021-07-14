Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring whilst sensuously posing in leopard print skimpy bikini 

Actress Disha Patani loves the beaches. Her Instagram timeline is full of her beach days, vacations in Maldives, and her love for enjoying the sunny days. Now, the actress is reminiscing her vacation moments.
On the work front, Disha Patani will next star in Ek Villain Returns. She reunites with Malang director Mohit Suri. The film stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.
