Himesh Reshammiya to launch Indian Idol contestant Mohd Danish with a new song

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to launch the Indian Idol contestant, Mohd Danish. Danish will be heard in the second song from the album 'Himesh Ke Dil Se'.
Himesh will now be launching Indian Idol contestant Mohd Danish with a beautiful soul stirring song on heartbreak that has been composed by Himesh with lyrics by Sameer Anjana.
Himesh will be announcing the release date of this song soon.
