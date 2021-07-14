Ananya Panday collaborates with Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime branch to raise awareness about cyber bullying

Ananya Panday partnered with ACP. Sandeep Karnik, PSI Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and PSI Ajay Kashinath Patil of Mumbai Police from Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime branch, to raise awareness about cyberbullying and discuss issues faced by the youth in cyberspace.

During the interaction, the actress asked the experts how can people strengthen their social media space, along with how can youth prevent themselves from social media bullying and speak up against it. Speaking about her experience, Ananya shares, "The conversation I had with the ACP. Sandeep Karnik, PSI Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Bhojane, and PSI Ajay Kashinath Patil of Mumbai Police at the Cyber Crime branch were really insightful. Discussing the various aspects of cyberbullying and ways to keep social media profiles safe has helped me understand so much.

She further adds, "Through this, our hope is that it helps all users of various social media platforms as well. It is really commendable the work they have been doing to keep cyberspace clean and safe, This interaction was another step we took to spread awareness about cyberbullying, coming from the officers themselves – the information is legitimate, verified, and accessible on our social media handle too now!"

Ananya Panday recently extended the scope of her DSR 'So Positive', as she launched another initiative 'Social Media for Social Good', to hail good Samaritans who have used social media for the greater good of society.

The actress launched 'So Positive' campaign in 2019, to raise awareness against cyberbullying and spread kindness in the social media space.

