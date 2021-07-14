Akshay Kumar gains weight for Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan

There is no denying the fact that Akshay Kumar has maintained strong standards of fitness throughout his career. However, recently he got that a chance to let himself go and feast to his heart’s content. Akshay who plays a character from Delhi in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan had to bulk up for the film.
Interestingly, he had to lose six kg to look leaner as a cop for Sooryavanshi. However, the actor is not at all complaining. “I quite enjoy the process of losing or gaining weight for a character because I am able to do it in a healthy way. I have gained 5 kg in a totally natural process. And it also allowed me the rare indulgence of eating meri maa ke haath ka halwa. What a blessing!” he gushes.
