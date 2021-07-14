Tiger Shroff roped in as the brand ambassador for GreatWhite

GreatWhite is proud to unveil its new marketing campaign, in association with one of India's finest youth icons and actors. With a passion for perfection, distinguished moves, international style, timeless elegance, and an eye for edgy creations, Tiger's personality and traits reflect that of GreatWhite as a company.
Commenting on the association, Tiger Shroff said: “Passion, excellence, and trust are the principles which I strongly value. I always strive to achieve that little bit extra which makes my performance great. GreatWhite as a brand believes in achieving a level of greatness in their products, I am very honoured to be a part of the GreatWhite world."
ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff flaunts his sexy moves with choreographer Rajit Dev on K-pop group EXO member Kai’s song ‘Mmmh’
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply