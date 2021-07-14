Tiger Shroff roped in as the brand ambassador for GreatWhite

GreatWhite is proud to unveil its new marketing campaign, in association with one of India's finest youth icons and actors. With a passion for perfection, distinguished moves, international style, timeless elegance, and an eye for edgy creations, Tiger's personality and traits reflect that of GreatWhite as a company.

Commenting on the association, Tiger Shroff said: “Passion, excellence, and trust are the principles which I strongly value. I always strive to achieve that little bit extra which makes my performance great. GreatWhite as a brand believes in achieving a level of greatness in their products, I am very honoured to be a part of the GreatWhite world."

On having Tiger Shroff as a brand ambassador for India, UAE and Africa, Hemang Shah, Managing Director, GreatWhite Global said, “It is great to have Tiger Shroff on board. He is young, dynamic and has a great future, his personality and values strongly resonate with the GreatWhite brand. We are looking forward to the association and are sure that his presence will take our brands to higher levels."

