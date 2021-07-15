“Wow congratulations to you and Vaibhav”, says Priyanka Chopra to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on becoming proud parents

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi became parents to a baby boy and named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Since then congratulatory messages flooded the comments section of Dia Mirza be it Twitter or Instagram. Dia took to her social media handle and penned down an emotional post of welcoming her newborn. World icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas noticed this post of Dia Mirza on Twitter and congratulated the couple for new beginnings and also blessed the baby boy. Wishing Dia, she wrote, "soooo excited for you @deespeak !wow! Congratulations to you and Vaibhav. And welcome to the world XXX".

Dia's baby boy was premature and she had to go for C- section delivery. To express the complications she faced during childbirth, she wrote, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section. As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms. To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say – your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one.”

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on 15th February 2021 and welcomed their baby boy on 14th May. Vaibhav Rekhi has a daughter named Samaira from his previous marriage.

