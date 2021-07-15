Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi shares the secret behind looking fit and happening in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

Zee TV's Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti has been entertaining its audience through its interesting storyline revolving around the innocent world of two adorable kids (Rishi and Roli) who have teamed up to rekindle the love between their parents and complete their ‘happy family’. Together, they have vowed to be the glue, that will fill the cracks that have developed between their parents, Shubra (Neha Marda) and Kuldeep (Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi). While the show has been well appreciated and each and every actor is putting their heart and soul into the show, looks like Siddhaanth is going the extra mile. While he has already made a fantastic impression on the viewers with his outstanding performance, his look is also something they are going gaga about!

Everyone knows Siddhaanth is a fitness freak, and he has been working out diligently for over two decades now. However, he had to up his fitness routine to get into the shape and look of Kuldeep for Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. But he didn't break a sweat! In fact, his idea of fitness is somewhat inspiring, and he mentions how he does not work out just to stay fit, but because he is very much passionate about it.

Speaking about his regular fitness routine, Siddhaanth mentioned, “I love to start my day with a quick workout session as it has been my routine for more than 25 years now. I’ve always prioritized my physical health, so I make sure that I work out for a minimum time of 30 minutes every day before leaving for the Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti set. I never really compromise on my sleep either because I feel it’s imperative that we have 8 hours of sleep, so it can help the body heal. These days people are also shifting from exercising to practicing yoga, and I think my next step will be to learn that as well. However, people have asked me what’s the quickest way of burning calories and I have only one answer for it and that is weight training and HIIT."

He further added, "For the ones who are really eager to have a healthy and fit body, it’s important to be consistent too. Be it your workout routine or your food intake, consistency is the key to finding results. I feel it’s very important for us also to listen to what our body has to say rather than just copying others because every body type is different. To be more precise, having a balanced diet and working out every day consistently according to your own body type can help you have a fit life and body. Since last year, I've been consistent in my workout and diet and that has enabled me to look so fit in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. So, be consistent and do not keep changing your routine from time to time.”

While Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s look in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti is grabbing eyeballs, in the upcoming episodes of the TV show, Kuldeep will be seen making amends with his long-time foe Harsh. But will their equation stay cordial, or will it take a different turn?

