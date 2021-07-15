Gigi Hadid is boss babe in power dressing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar

Fashion model Gigi Hadid is a cover star for Harper’s Bazaar for August month and we are swooning over her looks. The supermodel never fails to impress us with her style.

For the cover story, Gigi was seen as a boss lady. She paired a lining blue shirt which she adorned with black velvet jeans and topped the look with printed black blazer. She kept her look very subtle with minimal makeup and let her hair open. She accessorised her look with black heeled boots and posed for the camera.

For the second look she kept it all casual in a white crop top with baggy jeans featuring front pockets and topped with black jacket. She kept it all simple and classy.

Meanwhile, last year, Gigi Hadid embraced motherhood and welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

