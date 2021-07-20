Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik defeated 50 girls and got a role in Rajpal Yadav starrer Ardh

Television queen Rubina Dilaik is very happy as she got the opportunity to work in the Bollywood movie Ardh opposite Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani. The film will be directed by singer Palak Muchhal's brother Palash Muchhal and the shooting will start in September 2021. Music composer turned director Palash is excited to make his debut at direction with talented artists he has cast for his film. Talking to a tabloid, he revealed that Ardh will be shot exhaustively for 2 months and on real locations rather than the sets.

Ardh is the story of an aspiring actor who comes to the city of dreams Mumbai to try his luck in acting. The role of the struggling actor will be played by Rajpal Yadav while Rubina and Hiten will play the role of his support system. Rubina had a strong chance of getting shortlisted for the female role as she had acquired a lot of popularity with her work on television. The actress looked very gorgeous in her look test and seemed apt for the role. She bagged the opportunity by beating 50 girls who had come for the look test. Palash also revealed that he signed Rubina after he liked her in the look test and didn't take her audition. He is fully aware of her acting skills from shows like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which left no chance of doubt on his choice.

Ardh will also mark the reunion of actors Hiten Tejwani and Rubina Dilaik as they had worked together in the hit show Chhoti Bahu 11 years back. Ardh means unfulfilled which happens with the male protagonist as his dreams are unfulfilled in the film. Ardh is slated to have an OTT release by early 2022.

