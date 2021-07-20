Diljit Dosanjh announces new album Moon Child Era, shares first glimpse

Punjabi Singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh has been keeping his fans updated with behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his next album Moon Child Era. All of the clips and clicks indicate a swag-filled album, which has been a hallmark of Diljit's whole musical career. Diljit, on the other hand, believes that this isn't just another record for him; there's more to it than meets the eye.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh will be released on October 15, 2021. Besides this, he has Jodi and Ranna Ch Dhanna in his kitty.
