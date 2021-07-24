Vidyut Jammwal begins shooting for Khuda Hafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha in Mumbai

Actor Vidyut Jamwal starrer Khuda Hafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha has finally gone on floors. Helmed by Faruk Ali again, the film will also star Shivaleeka Oberoi as the female lead. Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, Nawab Shah and Vipin Sharma will also play pivotal roles in it.

The actor shared the news on his Twitter handle and shared a picture posing with Shivaleeka, Faruk, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak who was holding a clapperboard in which it was written 'MAHURAT'. Sharing the picture, Vidyut wrote, "A story meant to redefine INTENSE! Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha hits the floors," while tagging everyone.

Vidyut Jammwal says, "The sequel is always special as it is a happy validation of what you've done in the past. This story resonates with me because every movie has made me wonder what happens after a happy ending. Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha chronicles a couple's journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they've traversed over a huge turmoil."

Producer at Panorama Studios, Abhishek Pathak says, "We are deriving positivity from the phenomenal response we got for Khuda Haafiz as we begin the shooting for Chapter II. We hope to see that kind of love again. We have an engaging and thrilling story for our audiences coupled with a blend of intense drama and top-notch action."

Director-Writer, Faruk Kabir says, "When I conceived the story of Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha, I knew I had to be brave in writing it, and hopefully you will feel the heartfelt essence the characters go through. I hope we give the audience a film with a large canvas and an even bigger heart. My producers, Vidyut, Shivaleeka and all of us coming together for Chapter II even before a year of Chapter I releasing is truly a blessing and we will work harder than before to make it better."

Khuda Hafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha is the sequel of the 2020 film Khuda Hafiz. The film was released digitally on Amazon Prime and was based on the story of Sameer Chaudhary played by Vidyut Jamwal who rescues his wife Nargis played by Shivaleeka Oberoi from the Middle East as she gets trapped in the trafficking.

