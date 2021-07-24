Jennifer Winget tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Jennifer Winget has reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actress was all set to start shooting for her upcoming web show CODE M season 2 from July 20, 2021. Before she was heading towards the shoot, she took a Covid test as a precautionary measure and unfortunately tested positive.

According to a report by a web portal, the actress has currently isolated herself and is currently being on medications. Her testing positive has also halted the shoot of the show and it has been reportedly delayed for another schedule.

The actress herself announced a few days ago only that she will kickstart the shoot for her next through an Instagram post. She declared that "And so part Deux for Code M begins…faces beaming, excited to reunite and raring to go with captain @akshayindahouse and @samkhan @altbalaji @ektarkapoor @tanujvirwani come soon!."

