Kajal Aggarwal takes on the dramatic sleeve trend in purple mini dress worth Rs. 24, 000; dons Christian Louboutin metallic heels worth Rs. 68,281

Kajal Aggarwal does her style, flawlessly. She loves to document her style and share it with her followers. These days, she is opting for bright hues.

Recently the actress posted some alluring pictures on her Instagram. She wore a deep violet drape dress from the Nirmooha clothing line. The dress is from their Caged Kaleidoscope collection and is worth Rs. 24,000.

She paired this dress up with Christian Louboutin metallic heels worth Rs. 68,281, according to the gilt website. She kept her hair loose and wore earrings from the Diosa Paris store. She rocked her minimal makeup look and gave us amazing poses.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Acharya movie alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde.

