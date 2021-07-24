“Kishore Kumar will always be my guru”- Ayushmann Khurrana

On Guru Purnima, Ayushmann Khurrana is acknowledging the impact that multi-talented Kishore Kumar has had on his life and career. For the poster boy of content cinema in India, who is multi-faceted as well, Kishore has been a huge inspiration.
"Kishore Kumar is not just a legend and an icon, he is an institution. He has always been a beacon of inspiration for me, his songs have given me my biggest learnings when I decided to pursue my passion for music and I’m in awe of the legacy he has left behind," says Ayushmann.
Ayushmann adds, "It is my single biggest regret that I didn’t get the opportunity to meet him and seek his blessings but, through his music, I’m blessed to understand his brilliance".
