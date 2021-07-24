Jacqueline Fernandez sets internet on fire as she goes backless for a photoshoot

Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez is definitely raising the temperature with her back to back sultry looks. First her risky look for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot, and now she is quite literally breaking the internet as she flaunts her bare back.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen flaunting her toned back while wrapped in a red towel. She went all retro with her hairstyle as she kept her makeup soft glam with winged lashed up eyes and bold lips. Obviously highlighter added a lot of oomph to the look.

Sharing these sultry looks on her Instagram page she captioned them with a powerful message “you.. you’re not ugly..society is”.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will next star in Bhoot Police which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

