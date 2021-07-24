‘Baage Vich’ singer Suryaveer says his heart froze when Madhuri Dixit made a reel on his song

Singer Suryaveer who is known for his romantic songs and melodious covers had released the biggest wedding song 'Baage Vich' in 2018 which crossed over 8 million views on Youtube and has been loved by all. Since then Suryaveer has released back-to-back hits which have garnered a huge response from the audience. His song 'Ek Din Kahin' was recently released on his youtube channel and crossed 1.3m views and still counting in just two days.
Suryaveer has graced his fans with some beautiful numbers previously with his original compositions as well as some amazing covers. He gained attention for his hit number with Shibani Kashyap, a fusion of the popular songs 'Ankhiyan Udeek Diya' and 'Ve Mein Chori Chori'.
