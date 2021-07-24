Tara Sutaria raises temperatures in skimpy Dior bikini set

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is all busy and excited as she begins her shooting for Heropanti 3. The actress recently posted a selfie where she updated her fans straight up from the sets. After the selfie the actress slayed the Instagram with her sultry bikini pictures and we are obsessed with this fiery look.
On the work front, the actress started her shooting for Heropanti 3. Apart from this she will also star in Ek Villain 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.
