Tara Sutaria raises temperatures in skimpy Dior bikini set

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is all busy and excited as she begins her shooting for Heropanti 3. The actress recently posted a selfie where she updated her fans straight up from the sets. After the selfie the actress slayed the Instagram with her sultry bikini pictures and we are obsessed with this fiery look.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen flaunting her accentuated curves in Dior bikini set. The set featured a bikini top with triangle cuts and straps to be tied at the neck and back worth $410 (approximately Rs. 30,518.82). She adorned it with matching bikini bottoms worth $486 (approximately Rs. 36,175). She topped her bottom with distressed denims which she left it unbuttoned. To finish off her steamy look, she went with all dewy makeup with lots and lots of bronze, highlighter, blushed up cheeks and lip gloss. Flaunting off her toned abs she captioned the pictures “hot for @dior”.

On the work front, the actress started her shooting for Heropanti 3. Apart from this she will also star in Ek Villain 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.

