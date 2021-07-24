Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his birthday with the release of his song Terii Umeed

Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his birthday today and treated his fans to an exciting affair! The singer-composer has just released his much-anticipated song, 'Terii Umeed' by Pawandeep and Arunita from the album Himesh Ke Dil Se, and has hit the ball out of the park.
A romantic song sung by the uber-talented singers, Terii Umeed is sure to hit all the right notes. Pawandeep and Arunita's last song from his music label left music lovers from across the globe wanting more and Himesh Reshammiya certainly lived up to their expectations. The song is a studio version which features the singers in its video and we are in love with it!
