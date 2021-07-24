Samantha Akkineni amps up glam quotient with dewy makeup and sequin outfit

The craze of Samantha Akkineni is not limited to South India. She has taken over the entire country. After her recent performance in The Family Man 2, she is soaring high.

Recently, the Dookudu actress posted ravishingly beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram. She wore a beige-colored sequin outfit that also consisted of fringes.

But most importantly her nude dewy makeup stood out. This look certainly defined the generational trend. She captioned one of her pictures saying, “Just another day at the office ” and the other picture by simply using black heart emoji.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in her upcoming movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which will also star Vijay Sethupati and Nayanthara.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal takes on the dramatic sleeve trend in purple mini dress worth Rs. 24, 000; dons Christian Louboutin metallic heels worth Rs. 68,281

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results