Zee Comedy Factory puts a big smile on the faces of Mumbai police at its premiere episode

Over the last three decades, Zee TV has entertained its audience with great stories that have connected with the masses, endearing characters and trendsetting reality shows. Even as the pandemic continues to cast a shadow of gloom, Zee TV makes an attempt to lighten up the country's collective mood by offering its viewers an escape from all the stress via the route of rib-tickling comedy through its upcoming reality show. In association with Optimystix Entertainment, Zee TV is all set to introduce Zee Comedy Factory, a show that hopes to make every Indian family unwind on their couch as some of India's top comedians will make them LOL their stress away.

As the show went on the floor, Zee Comedy Factory decided to deliver a much-needed dose of laughter to the most deserving heroes who have been courageously protecting the nation’s citizens from the flare of the COVID – 19 virus on a daily basis, our police force. Giving the front liners a chance to destress and laugh out loud for a change, the show hosted a stressbuster evening for the Mumbai Police, inviting them to watch the filming of its first episode.

With eleven comedians of the show – Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan, and Punit J. Pathak performing some hilarious acts and the Laughing Buddha of the show, Farah Khan keeping them in splits with her witty reactions, the hardworking cops were seen unwinding in a #HasiOnStressGone mood!

The evening culminated on a grand note with the officers laughing and cheering for their favorite comedians, posing for selfies with them, and returning home refreshed!

Talking about this initiative, Farah Khan said, “I feel our show couldn’t have started on a better note than to have the biggest COVID warriors, our Mumbai police making an appearance on the first episode of our show. Throughout the pandemic, they have taken care of us without taking a single break from their duty. I can’t even fathom the amount of stress they must have all dealt with during this time. This episode was our way of honoring their work while giving them a chance to relax and laugh their hearts out. In today’s time, I definitely believe that laughter is the best medicine, and we are glad to have hosted and provided our officers a night to remember us by.”

