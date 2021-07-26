Deepika Padukone to perform high octane action scenes for Pathan

World-renowned actor, Deepika will be bringing her action avatar to the Indian cinema for the first time. Being a former athlete, her body frame is very well suited to perform action, so it is definitely going to be quite interesting to see her in this avatar in Pathan.

She had left her fans floored with her power-packed entry scene in the Hollywood outing, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. From full splits to weapon plays and fights with goons, she had left fans gasping and now she is all set to bring that form to the Indian cinema.

A source close to the actress shares, "Deepika is shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan currently. They are shooting them in Mumbai itself and Deepika has done intense prep for it."

While the superstar gets back on the sets of Pathan, she has been busy juggling between two films simultaneously since the lockdown has eased. She wrapped one schedule of Pathan earlier and also shot for one schedule of Shakun Batra's untitled next.

With a bag full of films, she also has Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, The Intern remake, Mahabharata, '83 and Fighter in the pipeline besides Pathan and Shakun Batra's next.

