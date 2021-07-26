Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffers a brain stroke; admitted to ICU

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father has been admitted to the ICU as he suffered a brain stroke on Sunday morning. The actor shared the news on his Instagram and informed his fans on the night yesterday at night and asked everyone to send prayers for him.
On the work front, Shoaib was last seen in 2019 film Battalion 609.
Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakkar shoots for a special episode of Dance Deewane 3 from home for Madhuri
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply