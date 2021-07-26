Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffers a brain stroke; admitted to ICU

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim's father has been admitted to the ICU as he suffered a brain stroke on Sunday morning. The actor shared the news on his Instagram and informed his fans on the night yesterday at night and asked everyone to send prayers for him.

On a long note, Shoaib described the situation and pleaded with everyone to pray for his father. His note reads as "Need your prayers and strength once again. Papa has had a brain stroke today morning and is in the ICU presently. Please please aap sab dua kijiyega ki allah unhe theek kar dein." Today, in yet another post earlier in the morning, he wrote, "New day, new hope." The note was also reshared by his wife and actress Dipika Kakar and his sister Saba Ibrahim on their respective social media handles.

On the work front, Shoaib was last seen in 2019 film Battalion 609.

