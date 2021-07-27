Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to share the screen once again for a music video

After giving a power pack performance in Neha Kakkar's Marjaneya, Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set for another music video together. The couple is one of the most popular and celebrated couples in the telly town. Rubina surprised her fans and took to Instagram and shared a still from the song.

Rubina can be seen donning a flowy and gorgeous white suit along with an open hairstyle. While Abhinav was seen sporting a peach linen shirt paired with grey jeans and accessorised with a 'tabeez' in the neck.

Rubina also revealed that the song will be sung by singer Vishal Mishra. Sharing the picture, the Bigg Boss 14 winner wrote, "Your guesses were bang on.……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned."

Truly this news has brought up a lot of excitement among the fans as they couldn't wait to watch the duo together. On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen portraying the role of transgender Tarana in the daily soap Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. While Abhinav Shukla is seen doing daredevil stunts in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

